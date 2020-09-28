On Oct. 16, 1995, hundreds of thousands took to the nation’s capital for the "Million Man March," an event organized by Louis Farrakhan, leader at the time of The Nation of Islam.

Though the exact number in attendance that day has since been debated — estimates ranged from 400,000 to more than 1 million, according to online encyclopedia Britannica, making it larger than the 1963 March on Washington — Farrakhan’s mission for the Million Man March was clear: he sought to promote community, unity and family values among African Americans.

The event drew such speakers as Rosa Parks, Jesse Jackson and Maya Angelou, and according to reporting at the time by The Washington Post, such stars as MC Hammer, Ice-T, Stevie Wonder and Will Smith were also present. According to Encyclopaedia Britannica, the event spurred massive voter registration.

That historic march was the inspiration for an event being held in Topeka on Oct. 17, just one day after the 25th anniversary of the Million Man March.

The local event is being organized Topekan Lisa Davis. Since she couldn’t hold it exactly on the march’s 25th anniversary, she is calling the event "Spirit of the Million Man March."

The idea for the event, she said, came to her one day while she was driving around town.

"I do Section 8 inspections, so when I’m driving, different ideas come to me," Davis said. "It came to me, and I was like, ‘Oh we should do something here in Topeka.’"

Davis has partnered with the NAACP Youth & College Division, IBSA Inc., New Mount Zion Baptist Church, Black MentoUrs and Topeka Family & Friends Juneteenth Celebration to put on the Spirit of the Million Man March. The event will take place from noon to 3 p.m. on Oct. 17.

To advertise the event, Davis has been circulating a poster featuring dozens of Black men standing on the steps of the Kansas State Capitol.

Many of those same men — as well as other attendees — will start the Spirit of the Million Man March event at the Kansas Judicial Center, 301 S.W. 10th Ave. Davis said they will cross the street to the State Capitol, where attendees will observe a color guard performance; sing "Lift Every Voice and Sing," which is often referred to as the Black national anthem; and participate in a prayer and moment of silence.

"Also, when the men are walking and crossing the street," Davis said, "they’re going to (each) have a piece of paper with someone’s name on it, such as #GeorgeFloyd or somebody here in Topeka that has lost their life to gun violence."

Davis also has speakers lined up who will share messages about the event’s purpose, the responsibilities of Black men, the ability to redirect one’s path in life, the strength in seeking emotional support and the importance of voting.

Davis said she enjoys organizing events that bring community members together. She has organized other events in the past with her church — such as blood drives and a water drive for residents of Flint, Mich. — but she hasn’t put together something quite like this.

"I just think that it’s very important for people to see these Black men in another light than from when people have that negative stereotype," Davis said. "I want them to see that there are a lot of positive men doing great things in Topeka. I hope that each one of those men meets another man they’ve never seen or didn’t know and builds a rapport."

Davis hopes to draw a few hundred people for the Spirit of the Million Man March.

"It’s open to everybody," she said.

And she encourages all attendees to wear a face mask.

"We just want this to be a nice, safe event," she added. "We’re not marching. We’re not protesting. We’re recognizing and celebrating what was trying to be accomplished on Oct. 16, 1995."