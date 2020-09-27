TOPEKA — The NFIB Kansas Political Action Committee has endorsed Paul Waggoner for state representative. The PAC is comprised exclusively of NFIB members.

"Our members support candidates who support small business, and Paul Waggoner clearly understands the challenges facing Kansas’s job creators," NFIB state director Dan Murray said. "We know Paul will continue to work to create and maintain an environment where small businesses can succeed and create jobs."

The NFIB Kansas PAC’s endorsement is important to candidates running for the Legislature. NFIB is the nation’s leading small-business association.