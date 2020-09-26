Courtney Dixon has joined Dickinson County Economic Development Corporation (DKEDC) as an administrative assistant. Dixon joins DKEDC after she and her family moved to Woodbine in December of 2019 from Fort Leonard Wood, Mo.

Dixon has a diverse background, having held various volunteer leadership positions. She earned a bachelor’s degree in developmental psychology from the University of Wyoming and has spent time studying agricultural business, ag communications, and ag economics. Dixon grew up in Wyoming on a small operation raising horses, goats and hogs.

Dixon’s family enjoys showing and riding horses, fishing, playing cards and board games, camping, and spending time at the lakes and rivers.

On joining DKEDC, Dixon said, "Small communities are near and dear to my heart, and I am truly thankful to be a resident of Dickinson County. I appreciate DKEDC for the opportunity to work with and meet all of you and work together to grow both personally, and to assist in community growth as a whole."