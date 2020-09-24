After a hiatus of several months, the Kauffman Museum-sponsored bird walks return Oct. 3.

Participants should meet at 7:30 a.m. in the museum parking lot on the Bethel College campus at the corner of Main and 27th Streets in North Newton.

Experienced birders will lead a trek through Chisholm Park and on Sand Creek Trail. It will take 1-1.5 hours and cover approximately 1.5 miles.

Walkers need to be able to navigate a mile to a mile-and-a-half of mostly wood-chip trail and unpaved road. Terrain is sometimes steep or sloping. Binoculars are recommended.

Please note that Bethel College requires masks to be worn on college property.

The bird walks happen the first Saturday morning of most months, and everyone is welcome.