The National Society of High School Scholars recently announced Newton High School student Jakob J. Graber, of Peabody, has been selected to become a member of the organization.

The society recognizes top scholars who have demonstrated outstanding leadership, scholarship and community commitment.

Graber was recently announced as a semifinalist for the 2021 National Merit Scholarship Program and was a member of the FIRST Robotics team at Newton High School last school year. He is the son of Kelson and Kenna Graber.

The announcement was made by NSHSS founder and chairman Claes Nobel, senior member of the family that established the Nobel Prizes.

"On behalf of NSHSS, I am honored to recognize the hard work, sacrifice and commitment that (Graber) has demonstrated to achieve this exceptional level of academic excellence," Nobel said. "(Graber) is now a member of a unique community of scholars — a community that represents our very best hope for the future."

NSHSS members automatically become lifetime members at the time of their initial membership. At each step along the way, from high school to college to career, NSHSS connects outstanding young scholars with the resources they need to develop their strengths and pursue their passions.

"We are proud to provide lifetime membership to young scholars to support their growth and development," said NSHSS president James W. Lewis. "We aim to help students like (Graber) build on their academic success by connecting them with unique learning experiences and resources to help prepare them for college and meaningful careers."

Formed in 2002 by James W. Lewis and Claes Nobel, the National Society of High School Scholars recognizes academic excellence at the high school level and helps to advance the goals and aspirations of high-achieving students through learning experiences, scholarships, internships, international study and peer networks. Currently there are more than 1,500,000 society members in over 170 countries.