The Leavenworth Police Department continues to investigate a shooting death that occurred Aug. 16 on Eisenhower Road.

Leavenworth Police Chief Pat Kitchens told city commissioners last week that the department is "making substantial progress" but there have been no arrests.

"I’m satisfied that the investigation is progressing," Kitchens told commissioners.

Police are investigating the death of Matthew Smith, 34, Basehor. He was fatally wounded while driving a pickup truck.

Shots were fired at the truck from another vehicle in the area of Eisenhower and Hughes roads.

Police believe the shooting is connected to an earlier altercation that occurred at a business in Lansing.

On Sept. 4, the Leavenworth Police Department released photographs of a man investigators believe may have information that is critical to the case. Kitchens said the man is not a suspect.

Police sought the public’s help in identifying the man. But Kitchens said police have not identified him.

Kitchens said the Leavenworth Police Department ends a murder investigation only after a suspect has been identified, charges have been filed and the case has been adjudicated.

A Leavenworth homicide investigation from earlier in the summer has resulted in a murder charge.

That case stemmed from the July 18 shooting death of Sanquan M. Brooks on North 13th Terrace.

Cody J. Nichols, 19, Lee’s Summit, Missouri, is facing a charge of what is known as felony murder in connection to Brooks’ death. Felony murder is a form of first-degree murder.

