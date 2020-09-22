The Dodge City High School girls cross country team took first place in the Hays Invitational on Sept. 17, this marked the third consecutive year the team has won the meet.

The 5 kilometer race was run on the Sand Plum course, home of the Fort Hays cross country team.

Dodge City scorers were: Serenity Larson, 1st 19:51; Norma Rodriguez, 3rd 20:55; Anna Ridgway 8th, 21:46; Andrea Yates, 15th, 21:51; and Daisy Orozco, 16th, 21:52.The Lady Demon JV finished 2nd on the day. The JV was lead by Yessica Dozal, 3rd 23:50; Karina Estrada, 9th, 24:27; and Isabel Sandoval, 11th 24:37.

Varsity Team Scores

Dodge City 31

Hays 47

Salina South 73

Garden City 90

Salina Central 139

Newton 148

Dodge City individuals

1st Serenity Larson 19:51

3rd Norma Rodriguez 20:55

8th Anna Ridgway 21:46

9th Andrea Yates 21:51

10th Daisy Orozco 21:52

16th Karina Herrera 22:15

26th Mariela Lopez 23:29

29th Fantasy Delira 23:57

Dodge City JV individuals

3rd Yessica Dozal 23:50

9th Karina Estrada 24:27

11th Isabel Sandoval 24:37

18th Emma Rohr 26:03

21st Alondra Gonzalez 26:10

22nd Camila Castanon 26:18

24th Ashley Arroyo 26:32

27th Bianey Avila 26:45

29th Mariah Biltz 26:50

31st Sarah Arraiga 27:39

34th Antonia Pablo 27:44

37th Yareli Lopez 27:55

40th Daisy Hernandez 28:17

42nd Grace Pelton 28:39

46th Mia Rayo 29:45

50th Natalie Jimenez 31:39

53rd Deysi Ponce 32:55

59th Abbie Rodela 38:00