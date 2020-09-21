Prairie View announces addition of psychologist, interns

Prairie View welcomes Kendyl Bahri, PsyD, T-LMLP, to its clinical staff. She serves adults and older adults ages 18 to 90 at Prairie View’s Newton campus, located at 1901 E. First St.

The Temporary-Licensed Master Level Psychologist focuses on psychological and neuropsychological assessment, as well as competency evaluations and driving capacity evaluations. She is a member of the Dialectical Behavior Therapy team and conducts both individual and group DBT therapy.

"I find the mind and people, in general, very fascinating," Bahri said. "From the moment that I stepped onto the Prairie View campus, I felt the warmth and kindness from the staff and I knew I wanted to be a part of that environment."

Bahri holds degrees from Arizona State University, The Arizona School of Professional Psychology at Argosy University and the Chicago School of Professional Psychology.

Bahri most recently served as a psychology intern at Prairie View.

Dr. Kathryn Minick, LP, oversees Prairie View’s Psychology Internship Training Program, which has been in existence for more than 20 years. She says prospective interns participate in a national match process each winter wherein they compete for internships with other students from universities all over the country. Once matched with Prairie View, internships begin in August.

"Interns become a wonderful asset," Minick said. "They bring enthusiasm and knowledge of the latest trends in clinical psychology. They deliver valuable services to our patients. They provide supervision to masters-level trainees, and like Kendyl, they often stay on at Prairie View to furnish much needed services."

Charles Hayes, LMLP, and Molly Johansen, T-LMLP, are currently serving as Prairie View’s psychology interns in the Newton office.

Hayes provides individual and group therapy in both the inpatient and outpatient settings using Cognitive Behavioral Therapy, Dialectical Behavior Therapy and Acceptance and Commitment Therapy. He also conducts psychological evaluations and assessments and supervises practicum students.

Johansen provides individual and group therapy, supervises practicum students and administers assessments.

Both will spend six months on a Child/Adolescent Rotation and six months on an Adult/Older Adult Rotation, gaining experience across the age span and in all modalities and levels of care.

For more information or to schedule an appointment, call Prairie View at 800-992-6292.