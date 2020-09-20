It was business almost as usual at the Kansas Federation of Republican Women’s fall convention Saturday.

More than 70 women from across the state met at the Hilton Garden Inn from 9 a.m. to about 3 p.m. Saturday for the convention. Some of the women from western Kansas left after lunch because of the long drive home.

The afternoon program was a seminar on "RED: Recruit, Educate and Deploy" led by Jessica Pereira, third vice president of Republican Women United. Pereira said she had worked on the Kris Kobach primary campaign for U.S. senator, knocking on doors for him. Kobach lost the primary to Roger Marshall, who is running against Democrat Barbara Bollier for the seat.

Much of the convention was taken up with reports from some committees and districts, said Roberta Tessendorf, of Overland Park, immediate past president. The four districts correspond to the four congressional districts, with 18 active statewide committees.

KFRW is made up of clubs from all over the state, said Judy Park, who was attending from Wichita.

Members meet monthly and volunteer for Republican candidates in all elections, Tessendorf said. Some clubs have been holding virtual meetings because of the COVID-19 pandemic, she said, although no one was wearing masks or keeping social distance Saturday afternoon.

KFRW is part of the National Federation of Republican Women, which holds a seat on the Republican National Committee, Park said.

"What I think is extremely important about the organization is we are an educational organization and we make sure our members know the facts about our candidates," Park said.

Tessendorf agreed. She thought one of the best things the clubs offered was a chance to meet and interview the candidates, who are welcome to attend any club meeting and give a "fast five" presentation.

"I think it’s real important to have the primary source, the actual person, for all of your information," Park said.

"To me it’s all about the education, to get together, share ideas and help one another understand the best ways to understand what’s going on in government," Tessendorf said.

No candidates were able to attend the KFRW fall convention, since it is so close to Election Day, Nov. 3. Marshall was debating Bollier in Topeka on Saturday afternoon.