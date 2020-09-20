The American Legion Hall Restoration Phase 2 project in Natoma continues with additional financial assistance from Western Cooperative Electric in their 75th year for rural electric, and in the 100th year of the American Legion and the American Legion Auxiliary. The grant from Western Cooperative and CoBank was presented with little fanfare due to the coronavirus.

Transforming a former WWII Walker Army Air Corp Base barracks for B-29 pilots gives credence to the generosity of the American Spirit through Kansas organizations and businesses coming together in supporting noble projects to better the lives of others. In addition to the Western Cooperative Electric grant, the restoration continues with grants from Dane G. Hansen Community Foundation, Osborne County Community Foundation; McFadden Family Charitable and Sarver Family Charitable Trusts.

Restoration is under the direction of Thomas J. Hogan Post 109 Commander William Workman with hands on help from Terry Tucker, Ron Murphy, Alvin Boedeker, Roy Hockett, David Kertz, American Legion Auxiliary Unit 109 members, and volunteers. For God and Country, the American Legion and American Legion Auxiliary continue to lift veterans and active military around the world.