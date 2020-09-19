Kaeden, Kael and Kinsley are active siblings who enjoy being together and wish to be adopted together into a family that will love them unconditionally.

Kaeden, 10, likes to build and repair things and enjoys helping with projects around the house and in the yard. He also likes to read, play soccer and basketball, fish, swim, draw and work with wood. His favorite class is science because he likes experimenting with things. That’s probably why he’d like to be an inventor when he grows up. He’d also like to be a soccer player and a wizard! Kaeden works very hard at running fast, and he’s proud that he finished first recently in a race against his classmates.

Kael, 8, has a lot of friends and he enjoys being with them. He likes to stay active playing sports, and he’d like to try additional sports. Other hobbies include playing the Xbox, working on the tablet computer, playing Nerf guns, dot-to-dot puzzles and reading his Highlight magazine. Kael is proud that he can make people happy by helping them, and he’s often the first person to offer help when it’s needed. Kael would like to be a police officer and a basketball player when he grows up.

Kinsley, 6, is a happy, outgoing girl who loves to be the center of attention! She likes to talk, is very determined and likes to try new things. Her latest challenge is learning to ride a bicycle! Kinsley enjoys swimming, dancing and watching Disney Plus. Her favorite colors are pink and purple, and she loves My Little Pony and unicorns. Reading books about unicorns is one of her favorite activities! When she’s older, she’d like to be a doctor and take care of unicorns and horses.

Kaeden, Kael and Kinsley would do best in a family that would offer them consistency and structure. They would like to continue to maintain a relationship with their grandparents, who live in Kansas.

Only families living in Kansas are being considered at this time.

To learn more about Kaeden, Kael and Kinsley, call Adopt KS Kids at 877-457-5430 or email customercare@adoptkskids.org. Their case numbers are CH-7739, CH-7740 and CH-7741.