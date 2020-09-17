With 2020 action coming to a close Saturday night atop the 3/8-mile Dodge City Raceway Park clay oval, the Little DCRP 1/7-mile clay oval finishes up the year as well on Sunday afternoon.

And race fans can enjoy the action for free with no charge for admission to the grandstands courtesy of Family Outdoor Recreation.

Sunday’s racing action gets under way at 4 p.m. with grandstands open at 2 p.m.

Pit gates will open at 1 p.m. The draw for heat race starting position will begin at 2 p.m. and close at 3 p.m. with hot laps getting under way at 3:15 p.m.

Sunday’s card will be headlined by the $50-to-win Family Outdoor Recreation 30-lap features in the Adult Karts and Junior Karts.

With Family Outdoor Recreation putting up the winning purse, Little DCRP has matched it with $30 for second and $20 for third in each class.

Other classes in action include the Open Outlaw Karts and the Micro Sprint divisions of Winged "A" Class, Non-Wing "A" Class, Restricted "A" Class, Advanced Junior Sprints and Novice Junior Sprints.

Deekan McRoberts will try to finish out an undefeated season in both the Novice Junior Sprints and Junior Karts. Daniel Williams is three-for-four in Adult Karts with Randle McRoberts leading the way in Open Outlaw Karts.

Others leading the way into the season finale include Tanner Johnson in Winged "A" Class, Shae Ricke in Non-Wing "A" Class, Kye Ricke in Resricted "A" Class and Briggs Williams in Advanced Junior Sprints.

Dodge City Raceway Park is located on the south edge of Dodge City, KS, on US 283, then 0.9 miles west on US 56, then 0.1 miles south.

For more information, contact the track at 620-225-3277 or check www.dodgecityraceway.com.