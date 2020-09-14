Capt. Silas Minkevitch is moving up — taking command of Battery C, 1st Battalion, 161st Field Artillery Regiment, 130th Field Artillery Brigade located in Newton.

His appointment was celebrated with a ceremony at the National Guard Armory on Sept. 12.

"Newton is my home, my community, and now the location of my battery," said Minkevitch. "I am fully invested in Newton's and Charlie Battery's success."

Also that day the guard celebrated the Alexander Hamilton Award for 2019, the annual award recognizes the most outstanding National Guard field artillery unit in the country.

Minkevitch was born and raised in Newton, where he played football and baseball and graduated from Newton High School as the senior class president in 2011.

He is currently a student of Washburn University School of Law in Topeka. He said he plans to return to live and work in Newton upon graduation.

Capt. Minkevitch has served in the Kansas Army National Guard for more than nine years. After enlisting as a combat engineer, he went on to attend Pittsburg State University, where he commissioned through Reserve Officer Training Corps program as a distinguished military graduate and earned a bachelor's degree in automotive technology. He attended Basic Officer Leader's Course at Fort Sill, Oklahoma, where he graduated as the top National Guard Officer in his class.