A record 22 projects representing 12 units of Hutchinson Regional Healthcare System competed for honors in the seventh annual President’s Quality Awards.

Established in 2013, the award provides departments an opportunity to showcase performance improvement projects.

Since its inception, more than 50 projects have been presented that demonstrate improved efficiencies, operation, and administration of programs and patient care.

The projects have also resulted in a savings of thousands of dollars in expenditures for HRMC.

Last week, Hutch Regional staff representatives selected six finalists and a group of community leaders picked the top three finishers.

Winning first place is Labor, Delivery, Recovery and Post-Partem (LDRP) for a project that focused on early intervention in newborns who are at risk for hypoglycemia (low blood sugar).

LDRP substituted an oral glucose gel in place of an IV injection of Dextrose to stabilize the baby’s blood sugar. The change resulted in increased time for bonding between mother and child, reduced out-of-pocket expenses for families, and reduced IV usage for newborns by 50 percent.

The Hutch Regional Pharmacy took second place for a successful program to reduce waste in the usage of TPA (clot-busting medication). The cost of a single TPA vial is $8,500 and the ingredients are good for six hours after mixing.

The project was part of a companion project by the Pharmacy to help reduce Door-to-Door needle time for stroke alert patients by training staff in procedures.

Over the past 12 months, the Door-to-Door needle time has been reduced to less than an hour, resulting in a reduction of nearly one third in TPA purchases, a savings of $78,000.

The Nursing Education department took third for the group’s relaunch of the Nurse Residency program. The group set a goal of reducing turnover of new hires in the ICU and ER from 44 percent in 2018 to 10 percent or less last year. The program far exceeded all expectations as not even one first-year nurse left the program during their first year of employment.

The cost to recruit and train each nurse is approximately $70,000 so the improvement has resulted in a significant favorable financial impact for HRMC.

The first, second, and third-place finishers will receive $500, $400, and $300 respectively to be used for a project of their choosing to promote the goals and mission of Hutch Regional.

"All 22 projects entered in this year’s competition will be used to improve the quality of care and overall operation of Hutchinson Regional Healthcare System," stated Ken Johnson, Hutchinson Regional Healthcare System president and CEO, commending the workgroups for their vision and innovative efforts.

Entities within Hutchinson Regional Healthcare System are Health-E-Quip, Horizons Mental Health Center, Hospice & HomeCare of Reno County, Hutchinson Regional Medical Center, and the Hutchinson Regional Medical Foundation.