The City of El Dorado received an award of $132,000 from the Kansas Department of Commerce for a COVID-19 Community Development Block Grant (CDBG-CV) Program to assist businesses during the COVID-19 pandemic who employ persons from low- to moderate-income households.

The cities of Augusta and Andover also received grants for $132,000 and Rose Hill received a grant for $66,000.

The City of El Dorado invites businesses within the community impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic to apply for CDBG-CV funds. Businesses must provide the necessary documentation, described in the grant packet, for the City to determine a business’ eligibility. Failure to provide the required documentation by the deadline may require the City to disqualify an applicant. Businesses must meet the following requirements to be eligible to receive funds:

Must be physically located within the corporate limits of the City of El Dorado; Must have one to fifty employees, including the owner; Must have at least 51% of their full-time working for persons from low to medium income households Must provide proof of financial hardship due to COVID-19; Must submit the application and all required supporting documentation; and Must disclose if they have received capital through alternative sources such as the federal Economic Injury Disaster Loan (EIDL) or Payroll Protection Program (PPP) Loan at the time of application submittal. The City will make CDBG-CV funds available so long as such funds remain available for distribution. Businesses with one to five employees may receive grants of up to $7,500 and $10,000 for businesses with six to fifty employees.

Grant recipients authorize the City to publicly disclose their business name and grant award amount. The City will not disclose other information submitted by the business unless otherwise required to do so by law.

Businesses seeking a grant from the CDBG-CV program should carefully review the grant packet to determine the requirements and necessary documentation prior to submitting an application. The City will only consider complete applications.

The grant packet and information for applications can be obtained online at http://eldoks.com/DocumentCenter/View/5133/CDBG-CV-Grant-Forms or by picking it up at City Hall.

The City must receive grant applications by 3:00 pm on September 16, 2020. Late applications will receive consideration only if funding remains available after the first round of funding.

Applications for the El Dorado program should be brought to city hall, 220 E. First Ave., El Dorado.

For more information concerning the program, contact Gloria McDowell at (316) 440-3962.