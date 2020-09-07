PITTSBURG — One man has been arrested and police were searching for a second suspect Thursday afternoon in connection with an alleged kidnapping and rape incident Tuesday.

About 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Pittsburg police officers were dispatched to follow up on a report of a possible kidnapping and sexual assault that occurred in Pittsburg’s city limits.

The victim reported being held against their will for several hours and sexually assaulted by two men earlier that morning, according to a Pittsburg Police Department news release.

Investigation continued throughout the day and shortly before 7 p.m., one of the suspects, 24-year-old Abdul Wali Shoatz, of Pittsburg, was located and arrested without incident.

Shoatz was transported to the Crawford County Jail and booked in connection with aggravated kidnapping, two counts of rape, two counts of aggravated criminal sodomy and aggravated intimidation of a victim. He was being held Thursday in lieu of a $100,000 bond.

The second suspect in the investigation has been identified as 25-year-old Fedor Lee Warren Lomax, of Pittsburg, according to the PPD. A warrant was issued for Lomax on Thursday afternoon and police were looking for him.

The investigation into this incident is ongoing. Anyone with information related to this incident, or to the whereabouts of Fedor Lomax, is asked to contact the Pittsburg Police Department at 620-231-1700, or at the tip line, 620-231-TIPS (8477). Callers may remain anonymous.