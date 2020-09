People booked into the Shawnee County Jail in connection with felonies.

Britiany Danielle Ensign, 31, in connection with drug possession and on an outstanding Shawnee County warrant charging her with burglary, 5:50 p.m. 9/6.

Shannon Alan Bickford, 33, in connection with drug possession and possession of stolen property, 1:50 a.m. 9/6.

Bryan Cage Frazier, 33, on outstanding Shawnee County warrants charging her with aggravated battery, 1:25 a.m. 9/7.