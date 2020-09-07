Johnathan William Radenberg, 33, of Dodge City has been charged with a count of aggravated sexual battery after an alleged incident occurred on Aug. 29, in Ford County.

According to the complaint filed at the Ford County District Court, Radenberg allegedly unlawfully touched a victim who was 16 years of age or older without consent due to the victim being incapable of giving consent because of mental deficiency or disease based on Kansas statute.

Radenberg was aware of the condition of the victim according to the complaint.

"Aggravated sexual battery is punishable by between 17 and 46 months in Kansas Department of Corrections and $300,000 in fines," said Ford County Attorney Kevin Salzman.

Aggravated sexual battery is a level 5 personal felony.

To contact the writer email vmarshall@dodgeglobe.com