For those who believe they have been exposed to COVID-19, Susan B Allen Memorial Hospital (SBAMH) provides testing and has a testing procedure is in place.

A provider must send a written or electronic order to the SBA Laboratory before scheduling outpatient specimen collection.

All COVID-19 Laboratory collections will be handled through patient’s vehicle. The patient will call when they arrive during the specified time.

Laboratory will collect specimens at SBAMH Ambulance entrance at 8 and 10 a.m. only Monday through Friday. The exception for collection is with an Emergency Department physician order and an inpatient at the hospital which will be Sunday through Friday morning.

If a physician wants Lab to collect an Influenza or Strep specimen from a patient’s vehicle; order and patient information needs to be provided to the Laboratory prior to collection.

Turnaround time is 24-48 hours.

If you have questions regarding this procedure, call SBAMH at 316-321-3300.