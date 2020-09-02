The Reno County Commission on Tuesday approved closing Mohawk Road south of the Reno County Landfill to allow the relocation of landfill scale house operations to the east.

The action was on last week’s commission agenda, following a public hearing on the matter, but a decision was delayed after it was determined the county had insufficient right-of-way to build a cul-de-sac large enough to allow semis to turn around at the closed intersection.

To resolve the issue, the county moved the location of the closure some 235 feet further north, enabling the construction of the larger turnaround on county property. It also avoids having to relocate a gas monitoring well and a pair of power poles just inside the property, advised Reno County Counselor Joe O’Sullivan.

The commission also voted to grant new right-of-way easements for Evergy and Ideatek that were along the road. The new right-of-ways crossing the property will require the utilities will now have to be buried.

"If a road around the property would be efficient and feasible, I’d be inclined to approve those monies for the road," said Commission Chairman Ron Sellers. "But in my mind, I think the road will just cause problems with the amount of dirt that has to be moved across that road. It just makes sense."

"I agree with you on the access road," Commissioner Ron Hirst said. "But the factor to me is the drainage. I could see stop signs to allow cross traffic, but for drainage from the facility we’d have to put in some type of bridge or large culvert and maintain it looking 50 years down the road."

Both commissioners suggested new signage on main roads advising Mohawk was closed and directing the public to the landfill.

In other business Tuesday:

• The commission learned the Reno County Appraiser’s office received a notice from the state it received a perfect score on compliance with on assessment procedures for a fourth consecutive year;

• The commissioners voiced support for a request by Sheriff Darian Campbell to reallocate money in his 2021 budget from an overtime line item to add another patrol officer, which Campbell contended will pay for itself by reducing overtime.

Campbell also will propose adding a second officer next year, but Sellers said that may be harder to budget.

• County Administrator Randy Partington advised they were still working on arranging audiovisual recording and live streaming of the upcoming planning commission hearing on commercial wind regulations, set for 4:30 p.m. Sept. 17 in the Encampment Building on the state fairgrounds.

"It may cost, give or take, $5,000 to lease equipment and man it from a company out of Wichita," Partington said. "We’re looking for local options if Mike (Matthews) can make adjustments for 10 mics and speakers."

• Sellers advised, after hearing from the public and visiting the site himself, a plan to relocate the Rcat drop off at the mall to a corner of the Walmart parking lot needs to be reviewed because it’s too far from the retailer’s front door.

"When the weather’s bad I don’t think it’s going to work," Sellers said. "We need to help the elderly people. I think we can do a better job than leaving them 300 feet from the door."

"I appreciate you going and looking at that," Hirst said. "Since you assessed it, I agree."