Despite losing three seniors, the Hutchinson High School girls golf team is reporting strong numbers, with head coach Charlie Pierce estimating 20 girls out for the team this season.

Replacing those seniors, including No. 2 Evann Deal, will not be easy, but the Salthawks do return three of their top four golfers.

Junior Reaghan Martin will lead the way. Last year as a sophomore, Martin placed in all 10 events, including a fourth-place finish at league, a fifth-place finish at regionals, and a 14th-place finish at the Class 6A State Meet.

Pierce notes that Martin has had a good summer.

Juniors Sarah Schwartz and Riley Lusk will be Hutchinson’s No. 2 and No. 3 golfers, respectively.

"They are both very athletic and are learning the competitive game," Pierce said.

The Salthawks have a couple varsity spots to fill, but are not short on numbers.

"The team looks to have around 20 girls coming out, about half that have never played with us," Pierce said. "We are excited to have so many girls coming out this year."

Pierce is the President of the Kansas Golf Coaches Association. Along with his colleagues, Pierce has been working hard this summer to ensure golf can be safely played during the COVID-19 Pandemic.

"Practices are going to be different, schedules are going to be different, and we, like all other sports, are going to have to be ready to make changes on a dime," Pierce said. "We were able to run 35 or so junior events at Central Links this summer so I feel that the plan has been tested.

"Golf is a sport that we should be able to pull off in this crazy time of Covid-19."

Hutchinson opens the season on Sept. 1 at the Derby Golf and Country Club.