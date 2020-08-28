For the second time in four years, the Hutchinson Central Christian football team recorded a 10 win season in 2019.

The Cougars went 10-2 last year with their losses coming to South Barber and defending state champions Osborne - a combined 22-2.

First-year head coach Tony Urwiller will look to keep the success going as the Cougars return five starters on both sides of the ball and 10 total lettermen.

CCS will rely on a defense that allowed 18 points per game and pitched five shutouts last year. Linebacker Dawson Urwiller and defensive lineman Cory Embers will lead the front seven.

"Both of these guys have a nose for the football and love to play smash-mouth football," Coach Urwiler said.

Adre Ibarra is in store for a big senior year and will be the leader in the secondary.

"He is more than ready to be on the field and lead with his work ethic and knowledge of the game," Coach Urwiller said.

Defensive linemen David Weis and Josh Miller give the Cougars three total returning starters on the defensive line.

Wes, Miller, and and Embers double as offensive linemen, while Hamby will move to running back and Urwiller will take over at quarterback.

"Both Dawson and Carson are ready for breakout years at their respective positions," Coach Urwiller said. "Dawson loves contact and will look to run the ball, and Hamby has made huge gains in the weight room and will carry the major load with carries."

Ibarra at wide receiver will also be a key player for the Cougars this season.

"Adre will be a tall, athletic receiver that is ready to make a huge contribution to the offense."

Central Christian opens the season on Sept. 4 at Pretty Prairie.