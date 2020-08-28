The Lane County Sheriff’s Office and El Dorado Police Department have made three arrests in connection with the murder of a man from Eurkea.

On Tuesday, Aug. 25, at approximately 3 p.m., KBI agents and sheriff’s deputies arrested Noah J. E. Farr, 30, of Dighton, Kan. Farr was arrested at the Lane County KS Sheriff's Office and then booked into the Finney County Jail.

At approximately 5 p.m. Tuesday, a 17-year-old male from El Dorado was arrested at the El Dorado Kansas Police Department, and then transported to an area juvenile facility where he is being held. Then, at around 7 p.m. Tuesday night, Joseph E. Warden, 25, of El Dorado, was arrested at the El Dorado Police Department and booked into the Greenwood County Jail.

Farr, Warden, and the juvenile were each charged with felony murder, aggravated burglary, felony theft, and conspiracy to commit felony theft.

According to the Kansas Buruea of Investigations, On at aboutu 10:15 a.m. Aug. 19, the Greenwood County Sheriff’s Office were called to do a welfare check at a home at 1607 Quincy St. in Eureka. When deputies responded, they searched the residence and discovered 78-year-old Danny Shue deceased inside. Shue was prononced dead at the scene.

The investigation is ongoing. The Greenwood County Attorney is expected to prosecute the case.

Anyone with information related to this case is asked to call the KBI at 1-800-KSCRIME, or the Greenwood County Sheriff’s Office at (620) 583-5568.