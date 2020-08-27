Last year, ethanol plants in Kansas manufactured more than 600 million gallons of ethanol. These 11 facilities provide jobs in rural communities and buy corn, sorghum and soybeans from farmers.

U.S. Rep. Roger Marshall, R-Kan., joined 19 of his colleagues in writing to U.S. Trade Rep. Robert Lighthizer asking the Trump Administration to eliminate trade barriers to U.S. ethanol during the bilateral trade negotiations with Brazil. Marshall encouraged the Trump Administration to urge Brazil to terminate the ethanol tariff rate quote and 20% tariff on out-of-quota imports, in favor of reinstating the zero-duty exemption for U.S. ethanol from Brazil’s Common External Tariff that was in effect from 2012 to 2017.

"As co-chairman of the House Biofuels Caucus, I understand the huge impact the biofuels industry has on all regions of Kansas," Marshall said. "I have been a strong supporter of the industry and continue to advocate to USTR Lighthizer and Chief Agricultural Negotiator Ambassador Gregg Doud on behalf of biofuels and all of our state’s agriculture industries."

Ethanol is a vital component of Kansas’ agriculture industry. The letter expressed that Brazil’s inequitable treatment of U.S. ethanol creates economic strain throughout the U.S. ethanol industry, especially during a year in which COVID-19 is devastating fuel demand in the U.S. Many of Kansas’ plants operated on limited capacity once COVID-19 began.

"Ethanol is foundational to the trade relationship with Brazil and accounts for nearly half of all U.S. agricultural exports to the country," wrote Marshall. "This economic activity is injected directly back into the communities we serve in the form of employee wages, feedstock payments to farmers, and continued investments in our ethanol facilities…Brazil’s inequitable treatment of U.S. ethanol creates economic strain throughout the U.S. ethanol industry, especially during a year in which COVID-19 is devastating fuel demand in our country."