OTTAWA — Kansas Farm Bureau’s Campaign to End Hunger has raised $750 in Franklin County, which was donated to the Connect Mobile Food Pantry, an East Central Kansas Economic Opportunity Association agency.

The campaign to End Hunger received donations from the Kansas Farm Bureau Foundation for Agriculture, Franklin County Farm Bureau and Kelly Neufeld, local Farm Bureau Insurance agent.

"Farmers and ranchers know how important is for all families to have access to safe, nutritious food," said Aaron Dunbar, president of the Franklin County Farm Bureau.

The money will go to the Connect Food Pantry and be used as needed to assist local families.

"We are happy to be a part of helping end hunger in our community, and we encourage everyone who can to join us in this endeavor," Neufeld said.

Individuals who wish to contribute are also welcome. All funds will run through the Fund to End Hunger in Kansas within the KFB Foundation. This provides tax deductibility to donors and consistency in the processing and delivery of contributions.

For more information about the fund and to contribute, visit www.kfb.org/endhunger.