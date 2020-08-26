It is no longer enough for local leaders in Topeka to quote the words of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. if they aren’t willing to fight for the civil rights of the people he fought and died for, Ariane Davis told the city’s mayor and council Tuesday evening.

"The call to action before you today is challenging yourself to evaluate your character and decide if you will be on the right side of history," she said.

Davis, who organized a Black Lives Matter rally held in May at the Kansas Statehouse, was among 52 people who spoke Tuesday evening at a special Topeka City Council meeting focusing on police reform.

Thirty-nine speakers went to the lectern in the council chambers during the meeting, which was called by Mayor Michelle De La Isla. Thirteen others appeared using Zoom. Eleven people signed up to speak but did not appear.

Tuesday’s number of speakers appeared to be the most for a council meeting since — according to Topeka Capital-Journal archives — about 70 people spoke Nov. 16, 2004, during a debate on whether to ban discrimination based on sexual orientation. The council voted that day to ban Topeka’s city government, but not the public at large, from discriminating for that reason.

Tuesday’s meeting came at a time when the mayor and council have been trying to figure out how to best address concerns highlighted by protests held nationwide following the killings by police of people of color, including George Floyd and Breonna Taylor.

About two-thirds of Tuesday’s speakers advocated making policy changes aimed at increasing trust and accountability, though they didn’t always agree on the details.

Several spoke in favor of establishing a citizens review board for Topeka police. Those included Davis Hammet, who asked the mayor and council not to let Tuesday’s meeting become a forum where people make impassioned speeches and have complicated conversation but then do nothing.

"Give muscle to the people who are scared right now, scared of the muscle that is used against them," he said.

Jessica Moore told the mayor and council that the city’s Black and brown communities don’t trust Topeka police.

"We should not fear the people who are meant to protect us," she said.

About one-third of Tuesday’s speakers defended the city’s police department and suggested that changes Black Lives Matter activists demand for this community are out of touch with reality.

"There may be a need for police reform in other agencies across the country but please don’t judge us by the events that occur elsewhere," said Matt Blassingame, a Topeka police officer.

Wendy Branson said she thought Americans were reacting emotionally to recent incidents of police violence in other cities.

"We need to look at it more logically," she said.

No action was taken at Tuesday’s meeting, which lasted almost three hours and 40 minutes.

Input the city received will be used to help decide what steps the mayor and council consider taking regarding police reform in future meetings, said Molly Hadfield, the city’s media relations coordinator.

Councilwoman Karen Hiller said she looked forward to sifting through the issues, seeing which ones need attention and charting a plan of action.

In an effort to slow the spread of COVID-19, city officials placed limits on the number of people allowed to be present in person at Tuesday’s meeting in the council chambers.

The meeting was streamed live near the council chambers in the Hills Festival Room at Topeka Performing Arts Center, 214 S.E. 8th, where overflow seating was provided. Masks were required both at the meeting and in the overflow room.

Speakers waiting in the overflow room were brought into the council chambers when their turn came. Public comments were limited to four minutes per person, with no extensions being allowed.

Tuesday’s meeting was attended in person by De La Isla and council members Hiller, Christina Valdivia-Alcala, Tony Emerson, Spencer Duncan and Mike Lesser. Council members Sylvia Ortiz, Mike Padilla, Hannah Naeger and Neil Dobler took part using Zoom.

The opening prayer was delivered by Topeka attorney Joe Ledbetter, who asked that the meeting be peaceful but not boring.

Before receiving public comments, the mayor and council heard city manager Brent Trout speak on four topics related to police reform.