Southwest Kansas COVID-19 update

Finney County added seven new positive confirmed COVID-19 cases for an overall total of 1,846 as of 4:10 p.m. on Monday.

Of the Finney County cases, there are four individual currently hospitalized as of Monday, and there has been a total to 12 deaths. A total of 3,758 cases have tested negative for COVID-19. There are 79 cases pending as of Monday.

Local health officials have determined there is evidence of community spread of the disease. The Finney County Health Department defines community spread as "five or more positive cases where the source is unable to be traced."

Additional information, including preventative measures, can be found at www.finneycounty.org/Coronavirus .

SOUTHWEST KANSAS NUMBERS

Ford County saw 16 new positive confirmed additional cases, moving its total to 2,257 as of Monday. Seward County added 10 positive cases to its total of 1,221. Scott County added four new cases over the weekend for a total of 79, while Stevens County increased by three cases for a total of 49. Grant County added two cases for a total of 117 on Monday. Gray and Kearny Counties each added one case by Monday for totals of 83 and 70, respectively. Numbers in other counties in southwest Kansas remained constant through Monday.

Here’s a look at the totals of positive confirmed COVID-19 cases, listed by the KDHE, as of 12:30 p.m. on Monday:

Finney - 1,846

Ford - 2,257

Grant - 117

Gray - 83

Greeley - 4

Hamilton - 43

Haskell - 53

Kearny - 70

Lane - 7

Meade - 65

Morton - 10

Scott - 79

Seward - 1,221

Stanton - 41

Stevens - 49

Wichita Co. - 4

The state of Kansas has over 38,400 confirmed positive cases as of Monday.

The Finney County Health Department recommends practicing preventative actions such as social distancing, washing your hands regularly, and wearing a cloth face mask when in spaces where social distancing is difficult.

Call Finney County’s Coronavirus (COVID-19) Hotline, at (620) 272-3600 , 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday, if you have recently traveled to a known infected area, have had exposure to someone who has COVID-19, or are experiencing mild to severe respiratory illness, including fever, chills, headache, sore throat, lower respiratory illness (cough, shortness of breath, or difficulty breathing), loss of taste or smell.