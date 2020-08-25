K-State launches online master's in computer science

MANHATTAN — Kansas State University is launching an online master's degree in computer science designed to offer students the skills needed to build and maintain computer software.Launching this fall, the program includes the choice of a core area of focus to customize the curriculum to your academic and career goals, including cybersecurity, high-assurance software engineering, cyber-physical systems, and artificial intelligence and data science.

"While there are several very large master of computer science programs available from good universities, many of the students we talked to were looking for a program where they could interact with the faculty and tailor the program to their needs," said Scott DeLoach, head of the Department of Computer Science at K-State. "Unlike those other schools, our online master's program includes the exact same coursework and opportunities our on-campus students receive."

For those who complete the degree, career options in computer science continue to surge. Career opportunities include positions in agriculture, education, energy, engineering, financial services, health care, information technology and national defense, among many others.

More information on the computer science master's degree can be found at online.k-state.edu/programs/computer-science-masters/.