With a change in name, change in management and delays due to COVID-19, it was difficult to know what to expect for the Newton Car Show hosted downtown Aug. 22.

The show, which rose out of the ashes of the Downtown Car Show that announced closure upon the retirement of the organizers in 2019, was originally scheduled in May.

But COVD-19 swept across the globe, nation and state forcing the event to reschedule.

On Saturday there were about 250 cars downtown for those who ventured out for the event.

"It was a steady, spaced out crowd," said Melody Spurney, the director of the Newton Convention and Tourism Bureau. "People were happy to get out and have something to do. ... It was uneventful, which is good."

Spurney said the car show will likely be the only event "of that scale" in downtown this year as COVID-19 has led to the cancellation of nearly every event in downtown. The annual United Way Chili Cook-Off and Newton Chamber of Commerce Taste of Newton, the other two large events in downtown, have canceled their fall events.

"The car show as something that we have not seen in downtown for a while," Spurney said. "This will probably be Newton’s largest event of the year."