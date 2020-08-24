The Topeka and northeast Kansas community came out virtually this past weekend and helped the Ronald McDonald House Charities of Northeast Kansas exceed its virtual Denim to Diamonds Gala fundraising goal.

According to Mindee Reece, CEO and executive director of the local Ronald McDonald House, over $102,000 was raised during this year’s 90-minute virtual event.

The Ronald McDonald House had set a goal of $75,000, Reece said.

"To meet (that goal) I thought was going to be a challenge, but to surpass it was just astounding," Reece said. "We are all so surprised and excited and thankful for the level of support demonstrated in terms of giving by so many generous people."

This year’s fundraiser took place virtually Saturday on Facebook.

During the gala emceed by KSNT’s David George and Cumulus Topeka’s Sean Zears, those who participated had the chance to bid on several auction items, listen to live music by Kansas country artist Travis Marvin and watch the premiere of this year’s Family of the Year video.

"Our first virtual gala for the Ronald McDonald House went better than we even expected or hoped," Reece said. "At one point we had over 4,000 views on Facebook, which is a much broader audience than we’ve experienced in the past when we’ve done a traditional gala. As far as outreach to the community, we far bypassed anything we’ve ever accomplished before."

Reece said people from as far away as Germany watched and bid on auction items.

With this year’s gala having to take on a new format because of the COVID-19 pandemic, Reece said, the Ronald McDonald House didn’t anticipate the participation it experienced.

"I think that we all agree that this virtual gala and silent auctions held virtually really was lucrative for the Ronald McDonald House and will be incredibly beneficial for all the families that we serve in the coming year," Reece said.

The Denim to Diamond Gala each year raises about 25% of the Ronald McDonald House’s annual operating budget.

Reece said the funds raised will go toward operation of the house as well as supporting family stays.

"Most of our families are low to moderate income and they’re with us because they have children in a nearby hospital," Reece said. "They are experiencing not only the medical costs of their children’s care but also time away from work and other challenges. We use the funds we raise to help offset those costs that a family might feel pressure to cover. We never turn anyone away for an inability to pay, but we do ask families to consider making a $25 a night donation for their stay. Very few are financially able to do so. That’s why fundraising and community and business support is so important, because we offset those expenses that our organization faces when families aren’t able to donate for their stay.

"We meet their needs, we provide them meals and laundry facilities and Wi-Fi — everything that they might need in a home-away-from-home setting so that they can focus on the health of their children, which is really the most important thing."