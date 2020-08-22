After a pause in momentum during the coronavirus pandemic, Topeka’s five-year community development plan is getting back on track.

According to Michelle Cuevas-Stubblefield, senior vice president of strategy for the Greater Topeka Partnership, Momentum 2022 is still very much alive, and the handful of workgroups tasked with pursuing different initiatives to push that plan forward are re-engaging this month.

"We’re still going to monitor COVID, and we’re going to address that," she said, "but at the same time, it’s time to get our momentum back."

Cuevas-Stubblefield said Momentum 2022 had been put on hold in March when COVID-19 cases and effects of the pandemic began to reach Topeka and Shawnee County.

"That ended up having us suspend Momentum 2022 for a time so everybody could focus on the recovery and what COVID was going to bring," she said.

But the deadline for completion of the plan hasn’t changed — the end of 2022 is still the goal.

June would have marked the midway point for Momentum 2022. Cuevas-Stubblefield said the GTP had originally planned to gather feedback from community residents at that time. Since the plan was put on hold, the community-feedback survey was pushed back.

"In the coming weeks, we’re going to do a pretty in-depth community survey," Cuevas-Stubblefield said. "One, to see — are we meeting those objectives? Are the interests and priorities that were determined in the objectives still valid? Are they still considered priority? Are they seeing change? And then, we’ll take another look at that and determine, ‘OK, since COVID, are there some other things we need to consider?’ "

Already, she said, COVID-19 has brought to light the urgency of some issues local officials and community members had previously identified.

"We knew that digital equity was an issue, and COVID really brought that to light," she said. "That’ll definitely be one that we probably put a little higher emphasis on. You know, how do we bring greater digital equity to the community?"

The forthcoming community feedback survey is expected to include a Net Promoter Score question, among other inquiries, which has been used since 2017 to measure community satisfaction among residents of Topeka and Shawnee County.

The Net Promoter Score is a measure typically used by companies to gauge customer satisfaction, and scores range from negative 100 to positive 100 based on customers’ answers to a single question.

Topeka and Shawnee County’s Net Promoter Score in 2017 was negative 46.54. Satisfaction among community members rose to negative 37.3 in 2018, and again in 2019 to negative 26.47.

According to previous reporting by The Topeka Capital-Journal, the GTP last year had hoped to get close to zero by the end of the five-year improvement plan. That score is generally considered good because it means, in the case of a business, a company has a greater number of loyal customers than customers who feel negatively about them.

It isn’t clear, though, whether current events — including the uncertainties surrounding a global pandemic and the unrest stemming from racial inequities — will impact locals’ attitudes toward the community.

Cuevas-Stubblefield said once data from the community-feedback survey is compiled, the workgroups tackling different projects under Momentum 2022’s five strategic pillars — develop homegrown talent, create vibrant and attractive places, grow a diverse economy, promote a positive image and collaborate for a strong community — will assess whether their work aligns with the community’s wants and needs.

"All the workgroups are going to be able to look and say, ‘OK, here’s what the data says. Here’s what our priorities are. Here are some things we still need to work on. So where do we go from here as a workgroup?’" Cuevas-Stubblefield said.

Active workgroups, comprised of volunteers, are currently focused on talent development, quality of place, innovation and entrepreneurship, development of a dynamic core and community pride and service. Cuevas-Stubblefield said there is also an economic development workgroup that meets on an ad hoc basis and an unofficial workgroup called the East Topeka Council.

Momentum 2022 originally had a marketing workgroup, she added, but that was disbanded just before the coronavirus hit because the GTP had the internal capacity to handle marketing efforts.

Cuevas-Stubblefield said it isn’t too late for anyone who wants to get involved with Momentum 2022 to do so. They just need to reach out to her at the GTP.

"It’s a huge collaborative effort," Cuevas-Stubblefield said. "I think that’s the beauty of Momentum 2022. Anyone can be involved. It is the community strategy, so it not only involves government individuals, nonprofits. It includes businesses, as well."

Progress past and present

To date, Topeka and Shawnee County have made some notable progress through Momentum 2022.

Washburn Tech East, which opened last year, was created as part of the "develop homegrown talent" initiative, to provide adults opportunities for continuing education and technical training. Development of Topeka’s downtown has sought to create an attractive "dynamic core" in the capital city. Rehabilitation of areas like Wheatfield Village and creation of downtown’s Evergy Plaza reflect the strategy’s goal of "improving quality of place." The Choose Topeka incentive program demonstrates a commitment to attracting and retaining talent and promoting a positive image of the city. And Topeka’s partnership with Silicon Valley-based Plug and Play, which was announced last year, addresses the community’s need to "enhance its entrepreneurial ecosystem."

"I hope (community members) see change has been worked on and has been made and they’re feeling that, they’re experiencing that" Cuevas-Stubblefield said. "But I also know it’s a five-year plan, and we’ve just reached the halfway point, which means there’s still a lot of work to do."

Keith Warta, a Momentum 2022 tri-chair, said that even with the setback of the pandemic, he thinks the development plan is in a good place, and he is excited to re-engage community efforts.

"What we’re doing going forward is looking at how we can incorporate the community recovery actions that have been put into place," Warta said, "as well as listening to the community to find out what we need to accomplish in the second half of this strategy."

Warta said that since Momentum 2022’s implementation, the Topeka and Shawnee County community has completed about 70% of the goals set forth in the plan.

"Part of the strategy rebalancing has been that we want to try and do even more if we can, since we’re at 70% in the first couple years," he said. "Is there more that we can do?"

Cuevas-Stubblefield said that, moving forward, she wants to see the community continue to drive innovation and entrepreneurship, work toward developing its riverfront property, promote diversity and inclusion on its advisory boards, continue to attract young professionals and address child care and housing needs in the area.

"I think that’s going to be huge," she said.

Greg Schwerdt, who serves as chair of the Riverfront Advisory Council, said he expects headway on riverfront development soon.

"What has kind of held us up in the past has been the component of the rebuilding of the (Kansas River) weir that has been dangerous over the years," Schwerdt said. "That — now after several years and several million dollars of fundraising and grants and approvals from the corp of engineers and a lot of resources — is now underway."

Schwerdt said construction on the weir, located just north of the city’s water treatment plant, should make future activity on the river much safer.

The Riverfront Advisory Council, he added, has met for strategic planning sessions in recent months to discuss their mission and vision and how to proceed with development following completion of the weir.

Soon, Schwerdt said, the council will begin implementing subcommittees to tackle specific projects related to riverfront development. Through potential projects, they hope to spur recreational activity on and around the river and work with other entities to connect future riverfront property to the downtown Topeka corridor and other nearby developments.

"Our impetus is not being narrow visioned and not necessarily operating in a vacuum, which we’ve done in the past," Schwerdt said. "Now, we’re trying to bring synergy and connectivity to all those areas."

And he is excited to see how things progress.

"The time is well past due," Schwerdt said. "I am very excited about the potential I see moving forward."

According to Cuevas-Stubblefield, Momentum 2022 likely won’t be the last community development plan Topeka sees. She fully expects to begin talking about what follows the current strategy before 2022 is up.

"Once we’re done with this strategy, the only thing that means is we’re going to think about the next five years," she said. "The solutions never end. ... There’s always going to be things that need to be improved."

And, Cuevas-Stubblefield clarified, Momentum 2022 isn’t the GTP’s development plan. It’s a community plan the GTP helps facilitate.

"We help keep the conversations going," she said, "but ultimately, it’s the work of the community that makes all this happen."