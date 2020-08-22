People who know her say Dawnyelle, 11, has a huge and loving heart and a beautiful and amazing spirit.

She’s friendly and outgoing and enjoys swimming, singing and dancing. Dawnyelle also likes to experiment with makeup and fix her hair. She said she’d like to be a singer or dancer when she grows up.

Another option would be to work for Saint Francis Ministries, she said, "because I will know how the kids feel."

Dawnyelle enjoys attending church services and youth group outings as well as singing in the church choir. She would do best in a patient, understanding family that could provide her with lots of guidance, support and love. Knowledge about parenting children who have experienced high levels of trauma and extensive loss would be most beneficial.

Dawnyelle also would like a family that would support visits with her siblings. Only families living in Kansas are being considered at this time.

To learn more about Dawnyelle, call Adopt KS Kids at 877-457-5430 or email customercare@adoptkskids.org. Her case number is CH-6839.