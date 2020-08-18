NORTH NEWTON—The Harvey County Health Department, in conjunction with Bethel College, North Newton, KS, has confirmed a cluster of COVID-19 cases on the Bethel campus.

The cluster includes 46 confirmed cases of COVID-19. There have been 482 individuals tested. Some test results are pending.

The cluster was identified through precautionary COVID-19 testing conducted by Bethel College. Bethel requires all students, faculty, staff and administrators to be tested for COVID-19. Bethel also requires daily temperature checks, health status monitoring through a self-screening app, and individuals to wear face masks indoors and outdoors on the campus.

"Mandatory testing during reopening is an effective way to assess the prevalence of COVID-19 in our student and employee population at the start of the semester," said Bethel College President Jon Gering. "Our efforts have provided valuable public health information and revealed important health information for students and their families."

The individuals have been able to self-isolate on campus or at their permanent residence. Bethel College's Emergency Response Team, along with the Health Department, will regularly monitor the health of the individuals, as well as follow up on all close contacts.

Students, faculty and staff, as well as community members, can consult Bethel's COVID-19 information clearinghouse on its website at https://www.bethelks.edu/coronavirus-information. The site includes a link to Bethel's COVID procedures, which outlines scenarios based on possible infections and infection rates.