MEDICINE LODGE—The Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI), the Medicine Lodge Police Department, and the Barber County Sheriff’s Office have located the person of interest they have been searching for, who is believed connected to the homicide of Joyce Foulkrod.

Clinton W. Rogers, 34, was located Tuesday, Aug. 11, in Glendive, Mont. He was arrested by the Dawson County Sheriff’s Office at approximately 10:30 p.m. (CDT) on a warrant for theft out of Kingman County, Kan. He is currently being held in the Dawson County Jail.

KBI agents are traveling to Montana, where they will question Rogers. The investigation is ongoing. Nothing further will be released at this time.

Foulkrod, was found dead inside her home at 3 Whitney Lane in Medicine Lodge just before 2 p.m. on Monday, July 27. The following week, state investigators said Rogers, a white man with hazel eyes, 6 feet 1 inch tall, weight about 270 pounds, stole a dark red 1995 Chevrolet Camaro with t-tops in Kingman County on August 2, 2020.

The Barton County Sheriff’s Office also issued a release at that time, noting Rogers had ties to Barton County and was believed to be in that area.

Tips related to this case may be submitted online at https://www.kbi.ks.gov/sar.