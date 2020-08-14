Topeka police investigating the July 14 double homicide of a mother and daughter made public two still photos Friday featuring the shadowy image of a person they hope to identify and question.

That person is walking near a garage door in both photos, police Lt. Manny Munoz said in a news release.

He indicated the photos are linked to an ongoing investigation into the deaths of Crystal D. Andrews, 37, and her daughter, Mercedes M. Holford, 13, both of Topeka.

The mother and daughter were found to have been fatally shot after police were called at 1:51 a.m. July 14 to 516 S.W. 5th, about one-half block west of S.W. Topeka Boulevard.

Police on Friday also asked Topeka residents to check their video surveillance cameras to see if those cameras captured any images between midnight and 2 a.m. July 14 that may help police.

"Detectives are still following up leads, but ask for the public’s assistance in helping bring justice to the two victims," Munoz said in a news release.

Police asked Friday that anyone with information about the shootings to email telltpd@topeka.org or call the police criminal investigation bureau at 785-368-9400.

Anonymous tips can be made by calling Shawnee County Crime Stoppers at 785-234-0007 or going online to www.p3tips.com/128.