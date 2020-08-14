Better Business Bureau (BBB) and AARP Kansas are partnering to bring consumers in Kansas a free, virtual program on cybersecurity when using social media.

The presenter is Ron Woerner, cybersecurity instructor at Bellevue University, Bellevue, Neb., and chief security evangelist, Cyber-AAA.

"The world is online, especially today, with so many of us having to ‘shelter-in-place,’ " Woerner said. "We’re all using technology to talk with each other, order groceries and manage our finances. With this great convenience, comes risks and challenges."

"Whether it’s ‘Zoom-bombing’ our get-togethers or scammers trying to steal our money, everyone needs to be diligent in protecting themselves in this crazy online world. Small steps make a big difference in using the internet safely, securely and sanely," he said.

The program will be presented from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 19.

It will include a 45-minute presentation followed by 15 minutes for Q & A. Woerner will focus on safe online communications using Zoom, Facebook, Amazon, Google and Skype. Attendees will also learn about best practices to protect their personal information and privacy when using social media.

The educational webinar is free and open to the public, but space is limited, and registration is required. After registering at BBB.org/kansas-plains, you will receive a link via email to join the program. For more information contact BBB at 800-856-2417.