A Topeka man has been arrested after he was found to be in possession of drugs during a traffic stop.

Jerome N. Townsend, 50, was arrested in connection with possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia and a traffic violation.

According to a news release from Shawnee County Sheriff’s deputy Abigail Christian, a traffic stop was conducted about 8:45 p.m. Wednesday near N.W. Taylor and Waddell Street.

The deputy pulled over a 1998 Ford F150 truck and with the help of a K-9 unit, Townsend was found to be in possession of drugs and drug paraphernalia.