People booked into the Shawnee County Jail in connection with felonies.

Jerome Nathan Townsend, 50, in connection with possession of opiate/opium/narcotic drug and/or stimulant, 8/12.

Treveon Arnell Carrington, 22, in connection with aggravated burglary, 8/12.

Lakeshia Marie Ray, 27, in connection with burglary, 8/12.

Michael Eugene Bennett, 48, in connection with burglary, 8/12.

August Daniel Osborn, 20, in connection with burglary, 8/12.

Karwin Jay Johnson, 38, in connection with aggravated domestic battery, 8/12.

Andrea Joy Jack, 45, in connection with possession of opiate/opium/narcotic drug and/or stimulant, 8/12.

Kenneth Lee Allen Jr., 49, in connection with possession of opiate/opium/narcotic drug and/or stimulant, 8/12.

Dylan Dean Walstrom, 26, in connection with possession of stolen property, theft, 8/12.