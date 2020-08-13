People booked into the Shawnee County Jail in connection with felonies.
Jerome Nathan Townsend, 50, in connection with possession of opiate/opium/narcotic drug and/or stimulant, 8/12.
Treveon Arnell Carrington, 22, in connection with aggravated burglary, 8/12.
Lakeshia Marie Ray, 27, in connection with burglary, 8/12.
Michael Eugene Bennett, 48, in connection with burglary, 8/12.
August Daniel Osborn, 20, in connection with burglary, 8/12.
Karwin Jay Johnson, 38, in connection with aggravated domestic battery, 8/12.
Andrea Joy Jack, 45, in connection with possession of opiate/opium/narcotic drug and/or stimulant, 8/12.
Kenneth Lee Allen Jr., 49, in connection with possession of opiate/opium/narcotic drug and/or stimulant, 8/12.
Dylan Dean Walstrom, 26, in connection with possession of stolen property, theft, 8/12.