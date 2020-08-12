A new church in Topeka was forced to postpone its opening Saturday when a member of its core group tested positive for the coronavirus.

Capital City Church, featured in The Topeka Capital-Journal on Saturday, announced that morning that it would delay its first meeting until Aug. 22. The church plant plans to use the Faith Family Life Centre, 3710 N.W. Topeka Blvd., for its 5 p.m. Saturday services.

The Rev. Timm Collins said that as a precaution, the church's leaders decided not to risk a spread of the virus in case someone else who planned to attend had it and wasn’t aware. He said as of that day others involved in the church plant had tested negative for the virus.

The church issued the following message Saturday to communicate the postponement:

"This morning, Saturday, August 8, Cap City leadership was notified that a member of our core group tested positive for COVID-19. After obtaining advice from the local medical community and out of extreme caution and care for both our Cap City attendees who may have been exposed and the numerous visitors who planned to attend our launch service tonight, the elders have made the tough decision to postpone our first service to Saturday, August 22.

"Although we do not live with a spirit of fear, we also cling to Jesus’ teaching to love our neighbors as ourselves. We know that God is in control and Cap City’s vision remains the same, despite the two-week postponement."