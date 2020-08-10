Two Hutchinson men were arrested on suspicion of felony aggravated battery over the weekend stemming from separate incidents.

The first arrest occurred early Saturday morning when a father found a man sleeping in his daughter’s bed. The juvenile girl was not there and investigators said there was nothing untoward, but the father assumed the worst and went after 19-year-old.

The victim, Dakota R. Philbrick, told officers he when to a house in the 2100 block of North Madison to hang out with some friends on Friday night, said Hutchinson Police Lt. Dustin Loepp. While there, he fell asleep on the bed.

About 6:30 a.m., the owner of the house, Kevin D. Dilbeck, 39, discovered the younger man on the bed and rousted him.

"The 19-year-old fled from the house when the dad woke him up upset about him being in his juvenile daughter’s bed," Loepp said. "He got into his vehicle and the dad hit the window with some kind of pipe, breaking the window. He also struck the man with the pipe on his arm several times."

Dilbeck told The News that he came home from third shift to find Philbrick sleeping on the bed with his 15-year-old daughter, wearing only his shorts.

While there were others in the home at the time, they were asleep when Philbrick arrived and was let into the home through a window by his daughter, Dilbeck said.

"I was the one who called 911 after he left my home," he said.

Dilbeck was arrested on suspicion of aggravated battery, recklessly using a dangerous weapon, criminal damage to property of more than $1,000, and failure to appear on a municipal court warrant. He later bonded out of jail.

In the second case, police responded to a home in 900 block of East 11th Avenue just after 3 a.m. Sunday on a man trying to get into a residence.

Responding officers reported the man, who appeared to be intoxicated, resisted arrest.

Airen R. Barton, 23, who lives in the 1200 block of East 11th, was arrested on suspicion of aggravated battery and assault on a law enforcement officer, as well as interference with law enforcement and public intoxication. During his first appearance in District Court Monday morning, the judge lowered his bond from $9,100 to $5,000, jail records show.