The driver of a car suffered injuries that were considered life-threatening early Saturday morning in a one-vehicle traffic crash in southwest Topeka, police said.

Officers were called about 1:49 a.m. to the scene in the 2800 block of S.W. Gage Boulevard, said Lt. John Trimble, of the Topeka Police Department.

The injured driver was the only person in the car involved, Trimble said. Police on Saturday morning weren’t releasing that person’s name, age or gender.

Circumstances of the crash remained under investigation.