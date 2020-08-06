The Shawnee County Commission is looking to keep property taxes mostly flat, although they’re in the process of considering several budget increase requests from various departments and external entities.

At its Thursday morning meeting, the commission looked over a budget that would include a tiny increase of 0.022 mills to 48.194 mills, use $1.6 million in reserves and keep most department budgets flat or make small percentage decreases. That property tax rate means the owner of a $100,000 would pay $554.23 in 2021 taxes, or 25 cents more than in 2020.

With the flat mill levy and $1.6 million in reserves, the county’s 2021 general budget would be $111.0 million, which is a slight decrease from $111.2 million in 2020, said Betty Greiner, director of audit finance. That’s about $3.1 million less than the cumulative $114.1 million that county departments requested the commission approve.

Greiner said the county has operated as a very "lean" organization over the past decade and does not have a lot of excess personnel on payroll, and departments don’t have much room to cut budgets.

Beyond property taxes, the pandemic has had some effect on the county’s other revenue sources, such as the county’s investment income, which is expected to be down $2.3 million after the Federal Reserve cut its federal funds rate to near 0%. While sales tax revenue in April and May this year beat out revenues for the same months last year, Greiner said it’s not a significant source of revenue.

Additionally, Greiner said the county is bracing for an expected increase in the delinquency rate — or the number of people who fail to pay their property taxes. Previous year calculations traditionally estimated that rate at about 1.5%, but Greiner said the county is ballparking that that figure could change to 2.5% in January, although much is still to be determined as COVID-19 continues its toll throughout the fall.

"I’m concerned that as people get behind on their mortgages between now and the end of the year, that come January, we will see an increase in delinquencies," Greiner said. "I’ve talked to mortgage companies to see what they’re seeing, and we originally thought that (2.5%) rate might have to be higher, but the mortgage companies are saying that right now, things are looking pretty good. They’re not seeing huge delinquencies, but they also express concern between now and the end of the year."

Commissioner Kevin Cook said he was concerned about keeping the county’s reserves at an appropriate level, especially since he said the commission in the past has spent that fund down to dangerous levels.

By county policy, the county must keep at least 20% of its most recent budget as reserves, but the commission also sets a slightly higher goal of 25%. The commission ended the 2019 fiscal year $945,000 over the 25% goal, but by using the $1.6 million in reserves this year, Greiner said the commission would dip below the 25% goal.

Cook said it took quite a while for the commission to rebuild its reserve fund, and Greiner said that was only accomplished through significant budget cuts, layoffs and raising the mill levy in 2014, the last time the commission did so significantly. The mill levy, which is based on property tax valuation estimates during the budget season, typically sees some minor adjustments as those estimates become final later each tax year.

"My caution is this is like your personal savings account," she said. "Just like your personal savings account, the first time you dip into there and spend some money from it, it’s the hardest and it’s when you’re the most hesitant. After that, it’s easier to spend money out of there, so my caution to the commission is that we need to be mindful of it and not just do it haphazard or without thought."

Looking through the departmental budget requests, the commissioners asked for final comments from county directors on the rationale for their requests for increased funding. They’ll take those comments into consideration over the weekend and begin making motions on the budget on Monday.

In other business

The commission approved the Shawnee County Health Department’s request to create two new positions — team leader and administrative assistant — in the department’s newly formed Infectious Disease Division.

The team leader position, which will pay $70,533 in salary and benefits, will coordinate and supervise permanent, intermittent and temporary staffers in the division, while the administrative assistant position, which will pay $46,248, will help the division manager, team leader and department epidemiologist with clerical work, data entry and record keeping.

Health department director Linda Ochs said the positions would be paid from a two-year grant from the Kansas Department of Health and Environment. During that two-year period, the two positions will help in the county’s COVID-19 response and eventual vaccine rollout, although Ochs said she intends to make the positions permanent in preparing the department for any future disease outbreaks.

"I do see this as bolstering us back up to where we need to be to respond to this outbreak, as well as any others that come along, because there will be more," Ochs said. "That is our human condition, and my vision for the health department is that next time something hits us, even if it’s just measles — and I say ‘just measles’ where I never would have said that before — that we’re prepared and ready to respond."

The commission also approved a request to create a media coordinator position for the commission. Stephany Kuhlman, who previously worked for the county’s information technology department, will fill the role. The position will pay $77,162 in salary and benefits, and those funds will come from reclassifying Kuhlman’s previous position.