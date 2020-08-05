A Salinan is moving forward in the U.S. House race and new legislative representation at the state and national levels is guaranteed for the people of Saline County after Tuesday’s primary election.

Federal results

On the national level, the races for Kansas’ 1st Congressional District and the U.S. Senate took center stage Tuesday night.

Salinan Tracey Mann, former Kansas lieutenant governor, came out on top for Republicans in the Big First, with 55% of the vote, defeating opponents Bill Clifford, with 33%; Jerry Molstad, with 8%; and Michael Soetaert, with 5%.

To challenge Mann in November, Democrats in the 1st Congressional District selected Kali Barnett as their candidate, with 63% of the primary vote over Christy Cauble Davis, with 37%.

The Senate race to fill the seat being vacated by retiring Republican Pat Roberts saw Barbara Bollier defeat her opponent Robert Tillman in the Democratic primary by a large margin, 86% to 14%.

The Republican Senate primary saw much more attention nationally, with current U.S. Rep. Roger Marshall winning with 40% of the vote over his 10 primary opponents. His top two contenders were former Kansas secretary of state and gubernatorial candidate Kris Kobach, with 26% and Kansas City businessman Bob Hamilton, with 19%.

Elections for the Statehouse

For state offices, all but one legislative seat to represent Saline County residents is guaranteed to be filled by someone new.

In the race for Kansas Senate District 24, incumbent Randall Hardy was defeated by J.R. Claeys. Claeys decided to no seek re-election for his current Kansas House District 69 seat in order to run for the Senate seat, defeating Hardy 63% to 37%. No Democrats ran in the 69th District primary.

In the election to fill Claeys’ open House seat, Ryan Holmquist defeated Philip Black in the Democratic primary, 73% to 27%. Holmquist will face Clarke Sanders, who ran unopposed in the Republican primary.

In the House District 71 race, incumbent Diana Dierks was defeated in the Republican primary by Steven Howe, 62% to 38%. Howe will face Democrat Jeffrey Zamrzla, who ran unopposed in his party’s primary race.

The only Saline County state representative who appears to remain in his current seat is Republican Steven Johnson, who ran unopposed in the House District 108 race. No Democrats ran in the primary.

County races

In Saline County races, there were two contested primary races.

Incumbent Rodger Sparks defeated Randy Duncan in the Republican primary for the County Commissioner 3rd District seat, 1,207 votes to 821. No Democrats ran in the primary.

A new county attorney is also coming as Republican Jeff Ebel defeated his primary opponent Brock Abbey, 4,491 to 3,485, for the position opened up by Ellen Mitchell, who declined to seek reelection.

Pandemic doesn’t hinder voter turnout

Despite the COVID-19 pandemic and precautions put in place at polling places, voter turnout increased in the 2020 primary compared to 2016 in Saline County.

According to unofficial results given by Saline County Clerk Jamie Doss Tuesday, the total turnout for the 2020 primary was 30.62% of registered voters. In 2016, the county saw 26.01% turnout in the primary.

Precautions and preparations were put in place before and on election day as well. Every registered voter in the county was sent information and applications for advance voting by mail.

Doss said her office sent out 4,890 ballots by mail and that, as of 7 p.m. on Tuesday, 3,851 of those had been returned, either by mail, to the clerk’s office or at polling places in the county on election day. Any ballots postmarked by election day and received by Friday will still be counted, so that number is expected to go up.

Additionally, results show that 959 voters in the county took advantage of early voting by going to the clerk’s office before Tuesday.

The day of the election, safety was a priority and measures were put in place to reflect that. In addition to the customary stickers, voters in Saline County were also given "I voted" pens that had styluses so they did not have to touch screens on voting machines.