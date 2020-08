CONCORDIA — Cloud County Community College has announced its Spring 2020 honor roll. Area honorees include: Carson Windholz, of Marquette; Jared Mines, of Galva; Kyle Krehbiel, of Hutchinson; and Paige Doran, of Saint John.

To be named to this honor roll, students must be enrolled in a minimum of 12 hours of college coursework and earned a semester grade point average of 3.6-3.899.