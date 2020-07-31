There are three candidates vying for the Republican nomination for Harvey County Commission District 3, and the winner of the Aug. 4 primary will be unopposed in the general election for the seat.

Roger E. Lowery

1. What motivated you to run for the Harvey County Commission District 3 seat?

To help out with my Community.

2. In about 200 words or less, what do you see as the top issue facing the county at this time?

Getting a good grasp on Covid 19

3. What experience do you have that you see as relevant to the position of county commissioner?

I was on Halstead City Council for 8 years.

4. In about 200 words or less, what will you advocate for in efforts and reforms concerning racism in Harvey County?

Don't have an answer for that.

5. In about 200 words or less, do you see support of the Heartland Flyer project as important to the county?

no answer

6. Demographic info — how long have you lived in the county, family information.

I have Lived in Harvey County for 23 years with my Wife and i have two Boys

Don Schroeder

1. What motivated you to run for the Harvey County Commission District 3 seat?

I have had an interest in public policy for some time, having held prior elective offices in local and state government. I am still interested in good public policy and feel I can contribute something with the background and prior experience. As a retired farmer, I would definitely bring an ag and rural perspective to the Commission.

2. In about 200 words or less, what do you see as the top issue facing the county at this time?

There are going to be budget issues brought by COVID, and also by the fact that the agland use value just reached the top of the scale this past year. That means the appraisals for farmland will be headed down, bringing in less money. Good for the farmers with the low current commodity prices, but challenging for the County.

3. What experience do you have that you see as relevant to the position of county commissioner?

I have experience in local government, having served on a school board and McPherson County Commission in the past. I have also served as a State Representative.

4. In about 200 words or less, what will you advocate for in efforts and reforms concerning racism in Harvey County?

Perhaps I live a sheltered life, but I do not see gross racism in the County. Having said that, I am aware of some instances where individuals have been stopped in their car because someone did not like the way they looked. Profiling should not be done randomly. However, there is some personal responsibility that requires folks to act reasonably as well. It seems the anger factor has gotten out of hand.

5. In about 200 words or less, do you see support of the Heartland Flyer project as important to the county?

Newton has always been a train hub, and the Heartland Flyer project could bring additional folks through the area. I think it would be beneficial as another option of transportation, but the issue with the lack of track upgrades from the Feds is putting a damper on the project. Also, upgrading the rail lines from Oklahoma to allow rail service to the south is needed. Those are Federal projects and not local funds.

6. Demographic info — how long have you lived in the county, family information.

I have lived in Harvey County for 10 years, having moved from a farm in southern McPherson County. I am married to Jan with two children and six grandchildren. My mom is in assisted living in Buhler.

Michael J. Weber

1. What motivated you to run for the Harvey County Commission District 3 seat?

I have told my kids for a long time that if you don't like how things are going, quit talking and get involved. I have wondered why Harvey Co. has not grown much when Derby, Andover and West Wichita has just blow out in the last 30 years and Harvey Co. has just been sitting on the sideline. What did those areas do right and what went wrong when they were growing, something that we need to know. Whether we recognize it or not, at Meridian and 125th you can see rooftops coming from the south. I would rather talk about growing than dying.

2. In about 200 words or less, what do you see as the top issue facing the county at this time?

The virus and all that goes with it. It is in the news and behind every mask. I am very appreciative of the State House Reps for giving us the opportunity to make those decisions locally than from Topeka. With Counties having the ability to make the decisions on at the local level gives more people the access to decision makers within their neighborhood rather than a blanket across the State. Even getting the opportunity for the schools to communicate with someone on the local level has been a huge asset for superintendents for them to be able to make decisions in a much faster and caring way.

3. What experience do you have that you see as relevant to the position of county commissioner?

I am currently serving on the USD 460 Board of Education and have been since 2012. Serving on the BOE has given me the opportunity to work with Students, Parents, Teachers, Administrators, Superintendents, Tax Payers, County Commissioners, State Representatives, and State Senators. I have served on several boards and committees in Harvey County. My family has been farming in Harvey County since before I was born, and I have been driving a tractor since I was 9 years old. My wife and I have been operating D'Angelo's Pizzeria in Hesston for 27 years. I have been serving or working the land in Harvey County almost all my life.

4. In about 200 words or less, what will you advocate for in efforts and reforms concerning racism in Harvey County?

I believe that at the foot of the Cross the ground is level. If your faith comes from a different source I believe the ground is just as level. I believe that we obviously need to strive to be equal to all and to work with the character of each man, woman and child and not the color of their skin that God gave them when he created them. If a person in a position of leadership or enforcing the law should be held to a higher level of scrutiny and if they are a true leader or true enforcer they are more saddened and hurt when someone of their community does wrong than you can imagine.

5. In about 200 words or less, do you see support of the Heartland Flyer project as important to the county?

I am not a big traveler, I am not opposed to looking into it. I don't have any opinion on the project formed as of yet. I am not sure what the County could add to the to the mix other than dollars and I would have to see what the return on our investment would be worth it or not.

6. Demographic info — how long have you lived in the county, family information.

John & Ileen brought me to Harvey County when I was 5 and haven't lived anywhere else. I graduated from Halstead High. My wife of almost 30 years and I have raised our 6 children and sent them to Hesston Schools. I have been in business in Harvey County since I was 18. I Farm with my brothers, sons and nephews producing Corn, Soybeans,Wheat, and a Cattle mainly in Harvey County. We operate a family business that involves employing adults with disabilities that ships dog biscuits and bones all over the United States, here in Harvey County. I am very invested and extremely blessed here in Harvey County and I plan on being here a long time. Harvey County is home.