Investigators with the Cherokee County Sheriff's Office executed a search warrant at a Baxter Springs home last week, according to a press release, leading to the recovery of multiple items stolen from the Baxter Springs Country Club the previous weekend.

In addition to the stolen property, detectives also discovered and seized suspected methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia.

As a result of the investigation, 46 year-old Tony Breedlove was taken into custody and transported to the Cherokee County Jail where he was being held on allegations of burglary, theft, possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia.

"I'm thankful our investigators, along with assistance from the Baxter Springs Police Department, were able to quickly identify the suspect, obtain a search warrant and recover the stolen property so it could be returned to the rightful owner," Cherokee County Sheriff David Groves said in the release.