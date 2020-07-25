When you think of a mother and a daughter, you might think of specific activities they do together.

For Samantha Sulsar and Misty Mathews, they had to go through something way different than what any mother and daughter would do together.

They defeated cancer together.

"It was strange," Sulsar said. "We really felt like it helped get us through it, because we were so worried about the other one, and making sure the other one was OK. It kind of took our minds off of what we were going through individually.

"We did have really good support," Mathews said. "I had a good support system with family and it was mainly my mom, grandma, my dad and stepdad."

For Sulsar, it all started by getting mammograms which had been recommended to people when they turn 40 years old. Sulsar turned 40 and in January of 2015, doctors found a spot in the mammograms that they wanted to keep an eye on.

Six months later on her next appointment, doctors told Sulsar that she needed to be scheduled for a biopsy. She was notified right away that she had breast cancer.

"They (did a) biopsy (and found) a lymph node and determined that it did not spread, so they scheduled me and looked at our options (for) surgery," she said.

On a Monday in early August, Sulsar had the procedure completed and by the end of that week, doctors told her they removed a lymph node during surgery and cancer had spread out. That next week, Sulsar was scheduled again for an additional surgery.

The additional surgery involved chemotherapy to the treatment plan.

"Prior (to that), it was just lumpectomy and radiation, but once it spread, they added chemotherapy," she said.

She completed treatment in early 2016 and has been cancer free since.

"I feel incredibly fortunate," Sulsar said.

When Sulsar was getting her mammograms, doctors were making proposals of wanting women to get them to 45 or 50. Sulsar made the right decision at the right time to get them done.

"It really did frighten me, because if I had not been going since I was 40 when it was mandated," she said. "I did not know. The only reason I knew I had cancer was because of the mammograms.

"I didn’t have any discomfort (or) any indication that there was anything going on. That did concern me a bit because they were upping the age limit a little bit."

Sulsar is currently moving into the stage where she has an annual checkup with her oncologist at the Tammy Walker Cancer Center. The Tammy Walker Cancer Center has been doing a clinical study and Sulsar said there was around eight patients, including herself, that fit the criteria for the study and are currently participating in the study.

As for Mathews, before she had her son in May of 2015, she had noticed she had thyroid cancer. She had a lump in the front of her throat.

"My baby doctor had wrote it off that it was just a full-on lymph node, normal pregnancy hormone stuff, not a big deal," Mathews said. "It kept getting worse."

Six weeks after having her son, she went back to her family doctor about it, expressing concerns. Mathews was having a hard time swallowing, breathing and having discomfort in the throat area. Her doctor then sent her to get imagining done and they found a tumor on her thyroid.

Mathews then went and saw a specialist in Wichita and they biopsied it and it wasn’t cancerous. The same week that her mother had her surgery, Mathews had a surgery on her right side and remove the tumor on her thyroid. While in operation, doctors dissected it down and found cancer in there because of the location.

"There was a high risk for spread to the other side," she said. "Then I went in October and had the second side removed, and started getting hormone injections before that to prepare to have the other side removed."

With her thyroid removed, Mathews has to take thyroid pills on a daily basis.

Mathews also had to do radioactive iodine treatment, where she couldn’t be around her family, especially during the time when she recently had her son.

"It was kind of tough, because it was the first year of my son’s life," she said. "I had all the surgeries, including a c-section with him. Two surgeries on my throat. I was working full-time, so I had to do the radioactive treatments, my kids couldn’t be around me for a week."

With Mathews living in Salina, she had to go to Wichita for a lot of those treatments.

Mathews was fortunate enough to have the support around during those difficult times. She couldn’t be around her kids, and her mother couldn’t take them in due to her surgeries, so Mathews relied on her grandparents and the support system she had around her.

"They were really great with my kids, and everything I needed to do," she said. "Fortunately, I didn’t have to do chemotherapy. I worked at Tony’s at the time and they were supportive there."

Mathews is also nearing the five-year mark of being cancer free and was going to her thyroid doctor on Friday to see about her last thyroid scan.

Both participated in the Saline County Relay For Life event that happened on Thursday at the Temple parking lot in downtown Salina.

"Relay For Life has been great," Sulsar said. "I didn’t use many of their services, but there’s a lot of people who aren’t fortunate enough to have the support that I did. Relay For Life is great support for those who need it."

"It’s a great group of people," Mathews said. "We couldn’t ask for a better group

Even amid a global pandemic, the Saline County Relay For Life was able to put on an event safely to honor those cancer survivors like Sulsar and Mathews.

"There was such a great turnout (Thursday) night," Sulsar said. "Everybody wore their masks and it was nice that so many people came out."