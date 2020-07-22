EL DORADO–When it comes to collegiate competitions, Butler Community College student publications represent the college in El Dorado each year positively at the state level.

In years past, students involved in these publications have brought home countless awards after competing against other two- and four-year publications from around the state. Some of the top awards have been given to Butler students and the 2020 year is no different.

Due to COVID-19, the annual Kansas Collegiate Media Conference in Wichita was canceled earlier this summer, but students from "The Grizzly Magazine" and the "Butler Lantern" newspaper were still awarded 22 awards between the two publications.

This year the "Butler Lantern" won Silver overall in the Two-Year Newspaper division, and "The Grizzly Magazine" won Bronze overall in the Magazine-Yearbook division, competing against two- and four-year schools. The editor-in-chief for the "Butler Lantern" was Amanda Smith of Conway Springs, and the co-editors of "The Grizzly Magazine" were Julia Nightengale of Goessel and Kaylee Stout of Valley Center.

Students were guided to their success by Amy Chastain, the "Butler Lantern" advisor, and Mike Swan, "The Grizzly Magazine" advisor.

Those interested can view the last issue of "The Grizzly Magazine" at: https://bit.ly/grizzlymag3.