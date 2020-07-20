STAFFORD COUNTY–A Louisburg woman with relatives in St. John was killed in a two-vehicle accident at the junction of U.S. 281 and K-19, about a mile east of Seward, reported at 6:15 p.m.on July 14.

Killed in the accident was Judy McKiearnan, 73 of Louisburg.

The accident occurred when Seth Osborn, 38 of Wichita, was eastbound on K-19 in a 2008 Dodge Magnum and failed to yield at the stop sign and pulled onto 281 in front of a northbound 2012 Chrysler Town & Country, driven by 28-year-old Andrea McKiearnan of St. John, according to the Kansas Highway Patrol Online Crash Log.

Both vehicles went northeast from the collision with the Dodge going into the ditch and the Chrysler rolling onto the passenger side in a field. Judy McKiearnan was pronounced dead at the scene. Andrea McKiearnan and passengers 13-year-old Brook McKiearnan and 28-year-old Timothy McKiearnan had suspected serious injuries while passengers 7-year-old Morgan McKiearnan, 4-year-old Carter McKiearnan, both in safety seats, had suspected minor injuries. All the McKiearnan's were wearing seat belts at the time of the accident.

Osborn had suspected serious injuries and was wearing a seat belt.

All of the injured were transported to the University of Kansas Medical System at Great Bend.