A man suffered injuries that were not considered life-threatening when he was shot early Saturday morning in East Topeka, police said. No arrests had been made.

The man’s name and age weren’t being released.

Topeka police Lt. John Sturgeon said officers were called just before 2 a.m. to the 400 block of S.E. Locust on a report that shots had been fired there. Locust is five blocks east of S.E. Branner Trafficway.

Soon afterward, a gunshot wound victim arrived at a Topeka hospital, Sturgeon said.

Although the wounded man was not willing to share information with police, officers were able to determine he had been involved in the incident on S.E. Locust, Sturgeon said.